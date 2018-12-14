Insider Buying: BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Insider Acquires 31,000 Shares of Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Matthew Key bought 31,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £78,120 ($102,077.62).
Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 251.45 ($3.29) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BT.A shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 272.67 ($3.56).
BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile
BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.
See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.