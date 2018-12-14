Insider Buying: Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Buys 51,931 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 51,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $130,346.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,856 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $27,031.44.

On Thursday, December 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 298 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $753.94.

On Monday, November 26th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,008.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 85,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $216,062.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $13,608.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,900 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $14,868.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 3,803 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $9,545.53.

On Thursday, September 27th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 800 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $2,048.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.42. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,692,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of Destination XL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

