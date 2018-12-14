Insider Buying: Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) insider Dominic James Burke acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £113.52 ($148.33).

Dominic James Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group alerts:

On Monday, November 12th, Dominic James Burke acquired 8 shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,886 ($24.64) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.15).

On Friday, October 12th, Dominic James Burke acquired 7 shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($24.50) per share, with a total value of £131.25 ($171.50).

JLT stock opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.70) on Friday. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,078 ($14.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($21.04) price objective on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group from GBX 1,495 ($19.53) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,500.60 ($19.61).

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/insider-buying-jardine-lloyd-thompson-group-plc-jlt-insider-buys-6-shares-of-stock.html.

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.