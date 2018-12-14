Insider Buying: Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Director Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Director John C. Erickson acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $24,284.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LBC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Luther Burbank Corp has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

