Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Chairman Sells $50,325.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 183 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, C James Koch sold 525 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $144,375.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, C James Koch sold 683 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $187,825.00.

On Friday, November 30th, C James Koch sold 9,317 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $2,595,250.35.

On Friday, September 21st, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.29, for a total value of $1,486,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $1,554,400.00.

On Monday, September 17th, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $1,581,950.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total value of $3,186,800.00.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $160.40 and a twelve month high of $329.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $326.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

