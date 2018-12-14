Insider Selling: Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples sold 10,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $10.54 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

