Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Eshleman III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Wednesday, November 21st, Benjamin Eshleman III sold 50,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $3.60 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1,930.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,571,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/insider-selling-energy-fuels-inc-uuuu-director-sells-50000-shares-of-stock.html.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.