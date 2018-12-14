Insider Selling: Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Insider Sells 15,850 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,219,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,260,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $110,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

