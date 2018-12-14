Insider Selling: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Director Sells $26,838.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $26,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,833 shares in the company, valued at $474,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APTS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,090. The firm has a market cap of $614.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 460,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

