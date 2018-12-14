Insight Chain (INB) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $42.90 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00007833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and OEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00033297 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 407.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00059221 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000800 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,915,913 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

