Insmed (INSM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Insmed from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Insmed stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 27,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,801. Insmed has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 8,795 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,114.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,668.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Adsett bought 3,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,946.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,785 shares of company stock worth $871,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,802,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,551,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,802,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,551,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 292,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

