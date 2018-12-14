Instructure (INST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INST. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.18.

NYSE INST traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 82,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,034. Instructure has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Instructure’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Instructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,567,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Instructure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Instructure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

