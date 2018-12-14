International Paper (IP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Backed by solid commercial performance and continued healthy demand across its businesses, the company is positioned to deliver improved results in the fourth quarter of 2018 and fiscal 2019 as well. However, elevated input costs and distribution costs will dent near-term margins. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nevertheless, International Paper will benefit from its restructuring initiatives, and significant investments to improve its North American containerboard mill system and enhance product quality. The company expects the acquisition of Weyerhaeuser’s pulp business to strengthen its position in the global fluff pulp market and augment its operating cash flow. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on IP. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of IP opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. International Paper has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

