International Speedway (ISCA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

ISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of International Speedway from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of International Speedway from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. International Speedway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

International Speedway stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. International Speedway has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.22.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.93 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Speedway will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in International Speedway by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Speedway by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

