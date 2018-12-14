InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 399,829 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $89,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INXN. Citigroup cut their target price on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Shares of INXN opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.88.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

