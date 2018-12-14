Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Position Trimmed by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartland & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $187.53.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

