Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG):

12/14/2018 – Healthcare Services Group was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

12/6/2018 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

11/29/2018 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

11/20/2018 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

11/16/2018 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2018 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. 576,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,558. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Healthcare Services Group Inc alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $219,793.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $32,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $58,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock worth $347,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 87,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 87,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.