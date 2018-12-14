Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

BP (LON: BP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – BP had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

12/10/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/10/2018 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 590 ($7.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/4/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 575 ($7.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/26/2018 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 680 ($8.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating.

11/19/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/14/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

11/5/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/30/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – BP had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 665 ($8.69). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/17/2018 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – BP was given a new GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

10/15/2018 – BP had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 512.70 ($6.70). 26,892,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

Get BP plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £314.40 ($410.82). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 176 shares of company stock valued at $94,572.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

