Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WD-40 (WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2018 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

12/7/2018 – WD-40 is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $184.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 38.51%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In other news, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $360,047.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,004,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $2,630,634. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 172.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

