Investors Buy Etsy (ETSY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $147.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $107.88 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Etsy had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Etsy traded down ($2.38) for the day and closed at $55.05

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,835,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

