Investors Buy Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) on Weakness on Disappointing Earnings

Investors purchased shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. $132.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.42 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Costco Wholesale had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale traded down ($1.29) for the day and closed at $226.51The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $257.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Costco Wholesale to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.85.

In related news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

