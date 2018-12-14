Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 724 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,241% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SERV. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $113,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,951.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 667,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,033,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,082,000 after purchasing an additional 199,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

