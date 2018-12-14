Investors Sell Shares of Halliburton (HAL) on Strength (HAL)

Traders sold shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on strength during trading on Thursday. $54.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $119.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.58 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Halliburton had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Halliburton traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $29.91

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a $42.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $940,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $4,957,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,183.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

