Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Director Purchases $96,300.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,894.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. 1,056,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,332. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

