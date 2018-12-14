iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Premia Global Advisors LLC

Premia Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.79. 18,683,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

