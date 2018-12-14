iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth about $518,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

