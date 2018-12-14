iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14,384.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 284,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 701,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,934,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $162.45 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $151.58 and a 52-week high of $198.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

