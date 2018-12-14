iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,391,000 after buying an additional 1,380,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,041,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,175,000 after buying an additional 191,091 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,794,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,953,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,177,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,638,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,928,000 after buying an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $138.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.08 and a twelve month high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

