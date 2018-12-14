iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after buying an additional 4,747,778 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,527,000 after purchasing an additional 601,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $142.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

