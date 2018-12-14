iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Holdings Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $13.86 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

