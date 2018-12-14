ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 22,836.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,143,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,427,000 after acquiring an additional 587,837 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 745,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 355,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 783,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 313,661 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $34.88 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 1 year low of $530.00 and a 1 year high of $689.99.

