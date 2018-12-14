J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Receives $127.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research began coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.41 and a twelve month high of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

