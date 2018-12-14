J C Penney (JCP) Shares Down 8%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 9,306,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 15,721,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCP. Bank of America downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J C Penney to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

The stock has a market cap of $433.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,626,462 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,248 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the third quarter valued at about $10,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $97,730,000 after buying an additional 2,062,002 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,791,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 794,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

