J M Smucker (SJM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $103.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,137. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J M Smucker has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 681,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,244,185.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

