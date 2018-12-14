Jabil (JBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price target on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Jabil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. 20,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $361,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 368,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock worth $2,178,856 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jabil by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 42.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

