Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 928.3% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $243.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.42 and a 12 month high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

