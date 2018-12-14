James George Robinson Acquires 6,000 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $10,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,652,085.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, James George Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $12,150.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, James George Robinson acquired 1,400 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $2,436.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, James George Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, James George Robinson acquired 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $12,670.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $13,680.00.

On Friday, November 16th, James George Robinson acquired 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $11,580.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, James George Robinson acquired 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, James George Robinson acquired 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Friday, November 9th, James George Robinson acquired 13,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, James George Robinson acquired 363 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $740.52.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 68,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,231. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 863.35% and a negative net margin of 2,909.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 299,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 648.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

