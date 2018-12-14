Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,959 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $766,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $49.62 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $52.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.1122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/jane-street-group-llc-grows-holdings-in-ishares-cmbs-etf-cmbs.html.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.