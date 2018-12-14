Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $98.28 and a 12-month high of $114.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.707 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

