Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,835,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 176,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,951,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

