Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2018

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCSF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

There is no company description available for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

