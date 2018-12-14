Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $222,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 3,952.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

MAT stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

