Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,533,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,337,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,818,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,757,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 827,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,659,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. ValuEngine cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.33 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

