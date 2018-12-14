Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 4,826 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 766.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini bought 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

