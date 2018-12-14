Japan Display (JNNDF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JNNDF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

