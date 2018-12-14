Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APC. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

APC stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $135,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

