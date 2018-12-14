Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sanofi SA’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNY. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.