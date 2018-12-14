Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,742 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 824% compared to the typical volume of 405 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.80 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

