Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Godaddy by 610.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $27,227.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $3,612,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,996 over the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 151.48, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

