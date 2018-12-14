Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crocs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $7,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Crocs by 6.2% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,367,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

